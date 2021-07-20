Haunted drive-thru at Oviedo Mall brings laser tag feature to this year’s Halloween adventure

The Scream N’ Stream haunted drive-thru at the Oviedo Mall will run for seven weeks this year.

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Scream N’ Stream haunted drive-thru at the Oviedo Mall will run for seven weeks this year.

It will run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31, this year guests will defend themselves from clowns and zombies by using their laser tag skills.

Scream N’ Stream took place at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures last year.

Officials said the change of venue will create a bigger experience for guests and will provide a better work environment for contract workers.

Each night, guests can select a time they want to arrive at the event.

Patrick Braillard, who is known for his work with Halloween Horror Nights is the Lead Creative Writer for the event.

The haunted drive-thru takes about 25 minutes.

In the theme this year, guests drive into “Station 5.”

Station 5 is a research compound filled with clowns and zombies.

Guests will have to deliver a kill switch device to escape the creatures, passengers in the car will be armed with laser guns to keep the driver safe.

Event officials said all the laser guns will be sanitized after each car goes through.

Tickets start at $64 per car, anyone interested in tickets can purchase them at this link.

