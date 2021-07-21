Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in St. Petersburg

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story.

DeSantis will be joined by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Executive Director Eric Sutton.

This follows the governor’s news conference on Monday where he signed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act into law that will protect and enhance the corridor. He also addressed a federal court’s decision that granted a motion made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to put a hold on Florida’s cruise ruling while appeals are underway.

