Partly Cloudy icon
79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police seeking to identify body found in Halifax River

Police said body was very decomposed

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County
A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (WKMG)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A body of a man was found in the Halifax River Wednesday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police.

Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. of a body floating in the river in the area of Zelda Boulevard and Golf Boulevard.

Officers said they were able to find the body and it was very decomposed. Now, they are asking for the community’s help to identify the man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 386-671-5219.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email