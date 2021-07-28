Police seeking to identify body found in Halifax River

A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A body of a man was found in the Halifax River Wednesday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police.

Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. of a body floating in the river in the area of Zelda Boulevard and Golf Boulevard.

Officers said they were able to find the body and it was very decomposed. Now, they are asking for the community’s help to identify the man.

THREAD (2 OF 2): Officers managed to recover the body a short time later. It is very decomposed and all we can tell you for sure is that it is male.



If you have any info, please contact Detective David Dinardi at (386) 671-5219 or DinardiDavid@DBPD.us regarding Case 210014181. https://t.co/Uwd9r3pOYs — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 28, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 386-671-5219.

