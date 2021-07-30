New location of Parliament House to open in downtown Orlando

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new location of the Iconic Orlando gay bar Parliament House will open in downtown Orlando in the near future, according to a social media post from the nightclub.

The new location will be at 29 S. Orange Avenue, according to nightclub officials.

A construction permit shows the interior of the building on Orange Avenue will be demolished and rebuilt.

[TRENDING: Masks required at Disney World again | Orange County mayor declares state of emergency | Here’s when delta variant could peak in US]

Ad

Construction is scheduled to end in January of 2022.

The nightclub closed the location on Orange Blossom Trail in November of last year.

The OBT location was quickly demolished after closing.

“Our community showed up in thousands to celebrate marriage equality in the United States. We gathered to mourn the loss of our friends at Pulse Nightclub. We came out for countless concerts, pageants, plays, musicals, and events,” nightclub officials said in a statement before the OBT location closed.

It was never about the building, according to the statement.

“It’s about the people. And although our location may be changing, we hope you will follow us to our next destination here in Orlando.”