Royal Caribbean passengers, including 2 minors, test positive after departing from Bahamas

Six Royal Caribbean passengers tested positive for COVID-19 nearly one week after departing from the Bahamas.

The cruise line said Friday that the positive cases were discovered from its ship, Adventure of the Seas, during routine testing “of all guests before returning home.”

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | $100 payments to newly vaccinated not likely in Fla. | Restaurants close after employees contract COVID-19]

Ad

Four of the passengers who tested positive were not in the same traveling group and three of them are symptomatic while the other has mild symptoms, according to Royal Caribbean.

The other two passengers who tested positive for the virus were in the same group and are “unvaccinated minors” with no symptoms.

“Each guest and their immediate travel parties disembarked in Freeport, The Bahamas, and separately traveled home via private transportation,” a statement from the cruise line said.

The cruise line said in order for the customers to board the ship, those 16 and older had to be fully vaccinated and test negative before boarding. Children under 16 had to have a negative test before boarding as well.