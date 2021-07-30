These Central Florida vaccines sites offer shots on the weekend

For some, taking off work is not an option to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To ensure everyone has an opportunity to get vaccinated many Central Florida communities are offering the shots during mobile vaccines on the weekend.

Here is a running list of vaccine options available on Saturdays and Sundays around Central Florida.

Retail pharmacy options

Pharmacy chains in Florida now offer vaccines by walk-up and appointment, with weekend availability. Here’s a list of retail pharmacy options:

All Publix supermarket locations in Florida are offering shots by appointment or walk-up.

Find a list of CVS Pharmacy locations and make an appointment for a vaccine here.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are offering vaccines, click here to register and find a list of locations.

Some Winn-Dixie locations are offering shots by appointment. Appointments can be made here.

Walgreens pharmacies in certain counties are offering vaccines by appointment or walk-up, click here to find out if it’s offered in your area.

Harveys Supermarket locations are offering vaccines. Appointments can be made here.

Fresco y Más pharmacy locations in Florida are offering vaccine appointments. Click here to learn more.

Brevard County

The Florida Department of Health-Brevard County continues to host vaccine events throughout the Space Coast county.

Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Shiloh Christian Center 3900 Sarno Road, Melbourne

Marion County

The Florida Department of Health will be offering vaccines in Marion County for the next two Saturdays by appointment. To make an appointment call 352-644-2695 or 352-644-2770 (español) during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Paddock Mall Back to School Fest, 3100 SW College Road, Ocala

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala

Orange County

In Orange County, mobile vaccine events are offered throughout the week and at events on Saturday and Sunday.

Find a full list of dates and times where the mobile vaccine clinic in Orlando will be here and Orange County’s mobile “I Got My Shot” trailer is making stops around the county at the following sites:

Saturday, July 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. Oak Ridge High School, 700 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL, 32809

Saturday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Waterford Lakes, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter Park Farmers Market, New York Avenue and Morse Boulevard

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waterford Lakes near Cooper’s Hawk and Banana Republic

Seminole County

No appointments are required for mobile vaccine events hosted by Seminole County. The vaccine sites will also return for second doses as needed. Here’s a list of weekend events in Seminole County:

Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Allen Chapel, 1203 South Olive Ave., Sanford Second dose date pending

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1010 Bear Lake Road, Apopka Second dose Aug. 21

Sunday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Latin Community Health Advisors Health Fair, 911 South Palmetto Ave., Sanford Second dose Aug. 22

Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Trotwood Park, 701 Northern Way, Winter Springs Second dose Aug. 28

Sunday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. City of Longwood Farmers Market, 311 Warren Ave., Longwood. Only Johnson & Johnson administered at this site, age 18+ only

Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Torcaso Park, 104 North Moss Road, Winter Springs Second dose Sept. 4

Do you know of an upcoming weekend vaccine event not on this list? Email web@wkmg.com.