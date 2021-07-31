Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Orlando City defeats Atlanta United after game-winner from Nani

Nani scored in 87th minute

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orlando City, soccer
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
(AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City defeated Atlanta United 3-2 after a game-winner from Nani in the 87th minute.

Atlanta’s Josef Martinez started the scoring on Friday, the goal hit the right side of the net just 48 seconds into the game.

Orlando would tie the game at one right before the first half ended.

The equalizer came after a corner kick from Nani led to a diving header from Kyle Smith.

Marcelino Moreno scored in the 66th minute to give Atlanta a one-goal lead.

Silvester van der Water scored Orlando’s second goal in the 79th minute.

Orlando had 15 shots in the game, Atlanta United had 6 shots in the game.

Atlanta committed 13 fouls in the game, Orlando committed 9 fouls in the game.

