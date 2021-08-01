Congressman Soto discusses Jan. 6 insurrection hearing, latest CDC recommendations in ‘The Weekly’

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a busy week in the U.S. Capitol between the Jan. 6th insurrection hearing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations that all Americans should wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

U.S. Congressman Darren Soto sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to take a closer look at those topics on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.”

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | Guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets | Florida breaks record with 21,000+ COVID cases]

Ad

The Congressman also addresses the labor shortage and the push to extend the eviction moratorium.

For more information on those topics, head to ClickOrlando.com.