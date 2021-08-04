VOTE: Help us decide which question to answer next on Space Curious

A couple watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The total lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon, is the first in two years with the reddish-orange color the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The desire to explore is fueled by our many questions about the universe -- and WKMG/Graham Media Group’s “Space Curious” podcast is dedicated to tackling the space topics that you want to know more about.

Anyone can submit a question or topic idea for the show. Nothing is too weird or “out there” -- after all, it is space.

In the second season of the award-winning podcast, Space Curious has answered questions, including “how big is the solar system?” and “what will astronauts wear on the moon?”

Since the podcast launched in 2020, dozens of thought-provoking questions and ideas have been submitted. This is where you, as the listener, come in to help. You can vote on topics submitted by other people -- or your own, if it makes it into a voting round -- and help determine what a “Space Curious” episode this season will be all about.

After the winning question is determined, we’ll get to work finding experts to help get to the bottom of it. Sound good?

Take a look at the candidate questions below and click the checkmark to cast your vote.

Don’t see anything you want to know about? That’s OK. Click here to send us your own ideas.

Listen to the most recent episodes of Space Curious below:

