Boil water notice issued for communities in Clermont

A boil water notice has been issued for multiple communities within Clermont in Lake County, according to Utilities, Inc. of Florida.

The company issued the notice as a result of a water main break on US-27.

The notice is in effect for residents of Amber Hill, Lake Ridge Club, Spring Valley, Timberlane, The Legends, Nottingham at the Legends, Foxchase and Bent Tree subdivisions.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient and bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The notice will remain in effect until a satisfactory bacteriological survey is received.