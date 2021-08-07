Half of US population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Breaking down the difference between full FDA approval, emergency use authorization for vaccines

After about nine months, half of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House said the country reached this major vaccine milestone on Friday. The first vaccination dose was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pace of vaccinations are at their highest point since June 19.

An average of 464,000 people are initiating vaccinations each day as COVID-19 cases and the delta variant continue to surge in the U.S.

This also comes on the heels of a new CDC study that shows people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduce their chances of getting it again by half when they get vaccinated.