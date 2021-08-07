Half of US population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

After about nine months, half of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The White House said the country reached this major vaccine milestone on Friday. The first vaccination dose was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pace of vaccinations are at their highest point since June 19.
An average of 464,000 people are initiating vaccinations each day as COVID-19 cases and the delta variant continue to surge in the U.S.
This also comes on the heels of a new CDC study that shows people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduce their chances of getting it again by half when they get vaccinated.
A new @CDCMMWR finds that people who did not receive #COVID19 vaccine after having COVID-19 were more likely to get COVID-19 again. People who previously had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine to reduce their risk of getting COVID-19 again. Read more: https://t.co/KZwEEefv6D. pic.twitter.com/4612c0jYcR— CDC (@CDCgov) August 6, 2021