Norwegian Cruise Lines gets preliminary injunction to sail out of Florida with 100% vaccination of crew, guests

The Norwegian Cruise Lines announced on Sunday that it has received a preliminary injunction that will allow the company to require all crew members and passengers to be 100% vaccinated before boarding boats on Florida ports.

The company on Friday asked Judge Kathleen Williams for the injunction against the state’s ban on vaccine passports that was signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Williams granted the preliminary injunction Sunday.

“We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did and granted the company’s motion for preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from Florida with 100% vaccinated guests and crew,” said Daniel S. Farkas, executive vice president and general counsel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, in a statement. “While litigation is a strategic tool of last resort, our company has fought to do what we believe is right and in the best interest of the welfare of our guests, crew and communities we visit in an effort to do our part as responsible corporate citizens to minimize, to the greatest extent possible, further spread of COVID-19 as we gradually relaunch our vessels.”

Ad

The company said its policy of 100% vaccination of guests and crew was in place in every port it sails from around the world except for Florida.