Brevard school bus driver rescues toddler found wandering alone

COCOA, Fla. – A Brevard County school bus driver rescued a toddler whom she discovered wandering alone near a road, officials said.

Brevard County Public Schools said the bus driver was on her route Tuesday, the first day of school, in Canaveral Groves when she noticed the boy, who was wearing only a diaper.

The driver stopped the bus, and she and two instructional assistants from Cocoa High School, put the child on the bus and waited for police, who were contacted by a bus dispatcher, officials said.

“This could have saved this small child’s life,” said Katherine Allen, of BCPS. “We are so thankful to have drivers who are attentive to the needs of all children in our community and not just those who ride our school buses.”

Police took custody of the child, whose age has not been released, but no other details about the boy’s situation have been released.