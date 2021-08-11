Free Comic Book Day returns after being pushed back due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – From horror to action to romance and more, there are a variety of comic books for anyone’s interests.

Free Comic Book Day is returning this Saturday after being pushed back from its original May date due to safety reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

On Free Comic Book Day, specialty shops give away books for free to anyone who comes in, according to the event’s website.

Ad

“Comic books are an original American art form, created in the early days of the 20th century. They are fun to read, featuring a wide range of diverse story lines that capture the imagination of the readers,” the event’s website reads.

It’s not an event in which all comic book locations participate, but for the most part many shops do, and they can have their own policies on how many free products are given away.

To learn more about which comic shop near you is participating in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, Aug. 14, click here and see which ones have the “Free Comic Book Day” badge under its name.