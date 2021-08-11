Here’s what that FEMA emergency alert on your phone means

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. At a time of widespread digital insecurity it turns out that the oldest and simplest computer fix there is turning a device off then back on again can thwart hackers from stealing information from smartphones. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cellphones across the country will light up at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday as federal agencies put their emergency system to the test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Federal Communications Commission are doing a periodic test of its Emergency Alert System. The test typically appears on television and radio stations with a blaring warning sound. In recent years, agencies have been adapting this notification for cellphones.

Not all cellphones will buzz at the same time though.

People who have opted to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts from FEMA will get a push alert on their phone with a high-pitch tone and a message warning it’s a test. Wednesday’s notification would be the sixth nationwide test of the cell phone alert system.

Such notifications could warn of large-scale and potentially dangerous weather events or public emergencies at the local or federal level. Here’s how to opt-in for the notifications.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

Wednesday’s test could be delayed due to severe weather in certain areas. The backup test run is scheduled for Aug. 25.