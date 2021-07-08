Health alert over toxic algae-bloom extended at Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has extended a health alert at Lake Jesup prompted by toxins from a blue-green algae bloom.

The bloom was first detected in the lake in early June. Another water sample taken on June 29 shows the presence of algal toxins still in the water, according to a news release, so the health department is extending the current health alert through July 29.

People are encouraged to follow precautions around the water at Lake Jesup. The health depart says:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of cells that discolor the water and often produce floating mats of algae that can be thick like guacamole and give off an unpleasant smell.

To report a suspected bloom, call the toll-free DEP hotline at 855-305-3903 or report online.

The map below shows blue-green algae testing sites was provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.