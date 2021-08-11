Clear icon
Local News

Orange County deputies looking for driver after car slams into motel lobby

Driver may have intentionally hit motel, deputies say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Damage from a car crashing into a Quality Inn in Orange County (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for the person that was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into a motel lobby in Orange County, according to authorities.

The crash happened at a Quality Inn at 1850 W. Landstreet Road.

Investigators said the driver may have hit the motel on purpose and then took off. Deputies did not say what a possible motive might be.

No one was hurt in the crash.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

