Orange County deputies looking for driver after car slams into motel lobby

Damage from a car crashing into a Quality Inn in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for the person that was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into a motel lobby in Orange County, according to authorities.

The crash happened at a Quality Inn at 1850 W. Landstreet Road.

Investigators said the driver may have hit the motel on purpose and then took off. Deputies did not say what a possible motive might be.

No one was hurt in the crash.