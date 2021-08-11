Read, set, PIN reset! Florida DEO launches email updates for claimants

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity started the first wave of PIN reset instructions to claimants stuck in the PIN reset loop this week.

DEO Communications Director Emilie Oglesby told News 6 and Make Ends Meet that the department began “sending this notification (Tuesday).”

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

“Please encourage claimants to check their spam and junk mail accounts as sometimes our notifications land there,” Oglesby said.

Ad

An estimated 58,000 claimant accounts were impacted by a “force reset” security strategy implemented last week by the DEO.

Claimants started calling News 6 on August 4, complaining that their PIN had been temporarily locked.

The latest DEO message acknowledges that because of malicious cyber threats, “many claimants are required to reset their CONNECT PIN in order to access their account.”

The DEO is implementing new steps to help claimants regain access to their CONNECT accounts.

Florida residents who have a valid driver’s license or identification card may verify their personal information with DEO Verify to receive a new PIN and instructions to access their CONNECT account.

Additionally, DEO will soon introduce multi-factor authentication measures in order for claimants to access CONNECT and to ensure their accounts remain secure.

The PIN reset guide also includes directions to reset credentials to access and assist with other login issues.

DEO recommends that claimants use the updated Reemployment Assistance Help Center resource to notify the department of any issues relating to their CONNECT account. Concerns submitted through this resource are routed quickly to appropriate DEO team members to review and assist.

For those of you who need assistance resetting a PIN, send your claimant number or last four digits of your Social Security number to makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text Make Ends Meet to 407-676-7428.