Winter Park passes vaccine requirement for city employees

Scenes from the vaccination site at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. on April 6, 2021. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park City Commission members voted Wednesday night to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all city employees.

Under the approved motion employees who do not provide proof of vaccination will be required to provide a negative result from an FDA-approved COVID test each workweek. Employees unable to produce a negative test would be placed on leave until they can provide a negative result.

The rapid COVID-19 tests are estimated to cost between $20,000 and $25,000 a month and would be administered by the Winter Park Fire Department on a drive-thru basis or an employee can provide proof of a test at their own expense.

The city commission voted to require vaccines after already approving an incentive program on Aug. 2. Employees who get vaccinated get $150 and a day off with their proof of vaccine.

According to the meeting agenda, the incentive program was well received and about 125 employees have submitted their proof of vaccine since it started.

If 65% of Winter Park employees are vaccinated another meeting will be held to determine the next steps.