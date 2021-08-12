Volusia County organization provides school supplies, food, and vaccines for students

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Sierra Epps brought her two sons and her nephew to this food drive outside Mainland High School in Daytona Beach Thursday.

Epps said her oldest, who is going to middle school, got his vaccine just in time for his first day of school on Aug. 16.

“School is getting ready to start and kids get sick all the time so it’s really good to have everyone vaccinated,” Epps said.

Since her son got the vaccine, he also got a “shot” at getting free ham, too.

Other Volusia County students who got vaccinated at the food drive were able to grab a ham to go as well.

“It was definitely a little unusual to say the least cause I’m not used to the vaccine and the supply drops but it was a welcoming surprise,” Epps said.

Organizers with Food Brings Hope gave out hundreds of bookbags along with groceries and Girl Scout cookies.

The organization has been hosting food drives throughout the pandemic. Retired elementary principal Judi Winch said if there’s one lesson to learn, is that children should never go a day without food.

“You need food in your stomach. That is why we are giving out hams and the spiral hams because a lot of the families that are getting the food and need the food for underprivileged children, don’t get to have that type of food,” Winch said.