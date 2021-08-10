AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia County reach ICU capacity, federal data shows

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As the nation grapples with surging coronavirus hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds at AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia County are nearly all filled.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that for the week of July 29, ICUs at two AdventHealth hospitals were over capacity. Tuesday’s hospitalization update shows numbers were trending to stay that way.

HHS said 14 ICU beds at AdventHealth’s campus in New Smyrna Beach were all full. It is a similar situation at Fish Memorial, where 40 out of 41 beds were occupied with patients. HHS does not break down coronavirus hospitalization data by county.

AdventHealth in Daytona Beach has 49 ICU beds, according to the HHS report. However, the hospital said it is treating 58 patients. DeLand’s AdventHealth campus has 27 patients in its ICU but reports it only has 25 ICU beds in its hospital.

News 6 reached out to AdventHealth to get more perspective on the patients in their ICU.

On Tuesday, HHS officials said 15,169 inpatient beds across Florida hospitals were filled with people being treated for COVID-19. However, 47.17% of ICU beds statewide are being used for virus patients, according to HHS.

HHS collects its data from hospitals that report their information to the federal agency.