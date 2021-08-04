2-dose vaccination can net Volusia residents $100 in Walmart gift cards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Getting a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in Daytona Beach will earn residents $100 in Walmart gift cards.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry made the announcement Wednesday morning via a Facebook post.

“In response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in our community, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry has DOUBLED the incentive for Volusia County residents who get vaccinated at one of the city’s three upcoming vaccination clinics. A $50 Walmart gift card will be provided to eligible people for $100 for the two-shot series. Eligible people who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to get their vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and others,” the Facebook post said.

The announcement comes as COVID cases have surged in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday downplayed the spike that has shattered state hospitalization records as he strongly reiterated his vow not to impose a mask mandate or any business restrictions.

With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day and up from just 1,000 in mid-June.

DeSantis said he expects hospitalizations to drop in the next couple weeks, asserting that the spike is seasonal as Floridians spend more time together indoors to escape the summer heat and humidity.