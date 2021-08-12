WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning in Jacksonville.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

DeSantis will be joined by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Health Interim Duval County Health Officer Tito Rubio, and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

It is unclear what the governor will be addressing Thursday morning.

This news conference follows the governor’s remarks on standing firm on the ban of mask mandates in schools.

“So our view, of course, is that we believe this is a decision for the parent to make, just given the uncertainty about what it means particularly for a lot of the young kids to be in that, and I think that’s where the vast majority of the districts, I know we have I think two who were not providing the parents with the rights, but obviously we believe that the parent rather than the government should ultimately be able to make that decision,” DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday.