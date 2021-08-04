WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds roundtable with Florida hospital CEOs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a virtual roundtable discussion Wednesday morning with Florida hospital CEOs.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with several health leaders, including Orlando Health CEO David Strong and Orlando Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ralls. News 6 will livestream the discussion at the top of this story.

The virtual discussion comes as Florida broke another record in hospitalizations with 11,515 people hospitalized Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day and up from just 1,000 in mid-June.

DeSantis also insisted Tuesday that the surge in cases and hospitalizations will subside in the next couple weeks and that he will not impost any business restrictions or mask mandates.

“We are not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, particularly with delta.”

President Joe Biden criticized several officials, including DeSantis, for the response to the nationwide surge of cases.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said.

