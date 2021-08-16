NASA plans resupply mission to ISS for Aug. 28

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket vertical at KSC launch complex 39A ahead of the 22nd resupply mission to the space station. (Image: SpaceX)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is planning to launch its 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

The space agency plans to launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Cargo Dragon capsule at 3:37 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, according to NASA’s website.

The spacecraft is set to deliver a variety of experiments to the space station, including a study on preventing and treating bone density loss and an investigation that will test diagnostic devices that could detect and mitigate vision disorders, NASA said.

In addition to those experiments, the Cargo Dragon will also be carrying a new robotic arm to be tested for potential uses on Earth, according to the space agency, including disaster relief.

“GITAI S1 Robotic Arm Tech Demo (Nanoracks-GITAI Robotic Arm) demonstrates the versatility and dexterity in microgravity of a robot designed by GITAI Japan Inc. For the demonstration, the robot conducts common crew activities and tasks via supervised autonomy and teleoperations from the ground. Robotic labor could reduce the cost of spacecraft operations and improve safety by taking on tasks that could expose crew members to hazardous risks,” NASA’s website reads.

NASA also plans to send various materials to the ISS — such as concrete and fiberglass — to see how well they can withstand the harsh environment of space.

