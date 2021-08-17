DeLand Mayor tests positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated

DELAND, Fla. – The mayor of DeLand is urging residents to take precautions against COVID-19 after contracting the virus.

Mayor Robert Apgar said he tested positive, despite receiving both doses of a vaccine earlier in the year.

“But like many people are finding with the variant, it is much more contagious than previous strains we have encountered,” Apgar wrote in a Facebook post.

Apgar said his symptoms aren’t severe and resemble a bad cold. Currently, the mayor is quarantining at home, according to the post.

“I believe the vaccine has lessened the severity of my symptoms,” Apgar said.

The mayor emphasized the vaccination is the best way to fight the virus, adding that can it can help protect others too.

“No one has ever said that the vaccine or other suggested protective measures would be a fool-proof solution but the vaccine is our most effective weapon in protecting ourselves from COVID-19,” he said. “That’s why I am urging all of our residents to get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones and follow all of the CDC guidelines.”

Agpar said he is looking forward to a full recovery and continuing to serve residents.

“Be safe and be well, DeLand.”