DeLand Walmart closes for deep cleaning

Store set to reopen Saturday morning

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Walmart, DeLand, Volusia County, Health
DELAND, Fla. – Walmart’s store location in DeLand will close Thursday afternoon to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing, according to a news release.

The store will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and reopen Saturday at 6 a.m. as “part of a company-initiated program” to allow for thorough cleaning.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a release from the company said.

The company also said this store is the focus of deep cleaning as the country sees increases in positive COVID-19 cases “mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

Earlier this month, a Walmart store in West Melbourne closed as well to undergo cleaning and sanitizing, though it was not said whether it was in response to an outbreak.

