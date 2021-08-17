NASA requiring workers to get vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 testing protocols

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is requiring workers to provide proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to the space agency’s testing policy.

NASA has distributed a certification of vaccination to its workers and contractors asking for a worker’s vaccination status.

“The purpose of this form is to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to protect the health and safety of all federal employees, onsite contractors, visitors to federal buildings or federally controlled indoor workspaces, and other individuals interacting with the Federal workforce,” the form reads.

The form addresses those who are not vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons, instructing them to select “I have not been vaccinated” or “I decline to respond” options.

Those who decline to disclose their vaccination status have to commit to NASA’s virus testing program.

NASA outlined the policy, saying if one declines to respond or is not fully vaccinated, they need to wear a mask regardless of virus transmission levels, physically distance and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous three days.

The agency said it is authorized to collect the information due to the executive order entitled Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing and Occupational Safety and Health Program for Federal Employees.