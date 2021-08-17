Orlando man suspected of DUI involved in Sumter County hit-and-run crash, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 59-year-old man accused of driving under the influence was connected to a hit-and-run crash in Sumter County, according to authorities.

According to the arrest report, the hit-and-run crash happened at State Road 50 and County Road 469 in Sumter County around 10:45 p.m. Lake County deputies also responded and learned the suspect had been located by Clermont police near Citrus Tower Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

Gus Angel Armstrong, of Orlando, was driving a blue Mazda CX5 when he was pulled over by Clermont police. Deputies said the vehicle had heavy front-end damage, including an inoperable headlight. The vehicle color and damage matched the vehicle debris left at the hit-and-run crash scene, according to the arrest report.

Deputies wrote in the report they suspected Armstrong was under the influence due to his bloodshot eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath. Deputies asked him to take a field sobriety test and based on his performance he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Armstrong was booked into the Lake County Detention Center on one count of DUI.