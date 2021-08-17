Small plane crashes in pond in east Orange County

Two people walked to a Centra Care location after a small plane crashed in east Orange County Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people walked to a Centra Care location after a single-engine Piper PA 28 plane crashed in a pond in east Orange County Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call of the crash near the area of Alafaya Trail and the East/West Expressway around 8:33 p.m. Monday.

The FAA said the pilot reported engine trouble while inbound to the Executive Airport in Orlando.

After the crash, deputies said the two people on the plane got out of the aircraft and walked to a nearby Centra Care.

Officials said the FAA will release the aircraft tail number at a later time.

Investigators said they do not have the names of the people involved in the crash, but they were rushed to a local hospital.