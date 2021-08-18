Osceola County schools to require masks with opt-out option

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Public Schools will require students to wear masks for K-8 students for 30 days starting on Monday.

Students will have the ability to get out of wearing a mask if they have written permission from their parents.

Masks will be optional for high school students.

Seminole County Public Schools report 16.7% of students have opted out of wearing masks in class.

Orange County also requires masks for students, but a parent can have their child opt-out of the policy.

Marion County has also placed a mask mandate with an opt-out option.