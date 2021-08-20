Clear icon
Fire damages Orange County business complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out early Friday at an Orange County business complex that houses a church.

Firefighters battled the blaze along Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road.

The extent of damage to the businesses, including Igreja Batista Attitude Orlando, was not immediately known.

Fire officials said no one was in the building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

