Former employee of Marion County Fire Rescue accused of child porn possession

A former employee of the Marion County Fire Rescue Neal Balwinski, 52, of Tavares, was arrested on Friday as he faces five counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of the Marion County Fire Rescue Neal Balwinski, 52, of Tavares, was arrested on Friday as he faces five counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation started in April after officers received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Records show after a search warrant was issued to Balwinski, investigators said they found multiple electronic devices with child sexual abuse material.

[TRENDING: Massive plume of Saharan Dust heads to Fla. | ‘Bracing for worst’ in Fla. COVID hot zone | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Some videos featured victims as young as the age of 4, according to FDLE.

Agents said he is accused of accessing the material from his home, his cellphone and on MCFR’s internet.

Balwinski is currently being held at the Lake County Jail on no bond.