WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning in Bonita Springs.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Old Bonita Springs Library and will be streamed live at the top of this story.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join the governor, but the topic of the news conference has not been released.

Earlier this week, DeSantis held news conferences to announce that Florida will have at least 15 state-run monoclonal antibody sites where people can receive free treatment.

Meanwhile, a judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit filed by Florida parents against DeSantis’ mask policy, which allows guardians to opt children out of wearing masks at school, can move forward.

During a more than three-hour hearing held over Zoom with eight attorneys -- two representing the state and six representing 27 Florida families -- presented their case to Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, who oversees the Second Circuit Court in Florida.

“These parents and their children have the right to have their case heard in court,” Cooper said.