Judge rules lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask ban in schools can move forward

A judge determined Thursday a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask ban for schools filed by Florida parents can move forward.

During a more than three-hour hearing held over Zoom with eight attorneys -- two representing the state and six representing 27 Florida families -- presented their case to Circuit Judge John Cooper, who oversees the Second Circuit Court in Florida.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by attorneys representing Florida parents and their children, challenges the state’s department of education and DeSantis’ executive order passed last month that prevents schools from requiring masks, essentially banning blanket face-covering mandates. Parents are arguing the order is unconstitutional and prevents schools from providing a safe and secure educational environment.

Florida filed a motion to dismiss, however, Cooper did not and determined the case should proceed.

“These parents and their children have the right to have their case heard in court,” Cooper said.

The judge said not all parents can choose to have their children attend virtual school because their jobs don’t allow that. Cooper said a trial would allow both sides to fully present evidence and all the facts.

Attorneys for the families argue “inherent harm” in elected officials overstepping by banning local school districts from making the decision to require masks.

Attorneys for the families said DeSantis overstepped his authority as Florida governor.

Attorney Craig Whisenhunt said that some school districts have “decided they don’t care” about the order and have moved ahead with mask requirements, including Alachua and Broward counties, while other districts “are fearful” of the consequences.

Nothing in the newly passed Florida “Parental Bill of Rights” says that parents should determine public health for everyone, the attorneys said.

“We’re living in a state of essentially being hostages,” Whisenhunt said.

Attorney Charles Gallagher asked the judge to declare the executive order “unconstitutional” and “check” the overreach of the state government, which would allow individual school districts to decide over mask mandates.

Defense Attorney Michael Abel, representing Florida, argued that would essentially be “micromanaging” the state leadership.

During a three-day hearing beginning Monday, both sides will present their cases and make closing arguments.