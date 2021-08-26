Partly Cloudy icon
89º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Central Florida leaders react to Kabul airport attack that killed US service members

11 Marines, 1 Navy medic killed in bombings outside airport

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Global to Local, Kabul, Afghanistan, National
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the deadline President Joe Biden set for removing American citizens and troops from Afghanistan approaches, at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in attacks outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

[WATCH LIVE: News 6]

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport, according to the Associated Press, killing 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

American officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine the exact numbers of casualties.

[RELATED: President Biden left with difficult choices after deadly Kabul attacks]

A number of U.S. allies said they were ending their evacuation efforts in Kabul, at least in part to give the U.S. the time it needs to wrap up its evacuation operations before getting more than 5,000 U.S. troops out by Tuesday, the self-imposed deadline made by the U.S.

Western officials had also warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, according to the AP.

Central Florida leaders have reacted to the news of the deadly explosions in Afghanistan. Here are their responses:

Rep. Mike Waltz represents Flagler and Volusia Counties and parts of Lake County. A U.S. Army veteran, Waltz served in Afghanistan. Following the attack, he tweeted out a series of steps he believes the Biden administration needs to take.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter