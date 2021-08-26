Central Florida leaders react to Kabul airport attack that killed US service members

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the deadline President Joe Biden set for removing American citizens and troops from Afghanistan approaches, at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in attacks outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport, according to the Associated Press, killing 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

American officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine the exact numbers of casualties.

A number of U.S. allies said they were ending their evacuation efforts in Kabul, at least in part to give the U.S. the time it needs to wrap up its evacuation operations before getting more than 5,000 U.S. troops out by Tuesday, the self-imposed deadline made by the U.S.

Western officials had also warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, according to the AP.

Central Florida leaders have reacted to the news of the deadly explosions in Afghanistan. Here are their responses:

Rep. Mike Waltz represents Flagler and Volusia Counties and parts of Lake County. A U.S. Army veteran, Waltz served in Afghanistan. Following the attack, he tweeted out a series of steps he believes the Biden administration needs to take.

The current situation in Kabul is dire and Biden needs to move decisively to alleviate the situation: — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 26, 2021

The images out of Kabul today are horrifying. Pray for our troops. Pray for the innocent Americans and Afghans targeted by this attack.



President Biden must immediately and forcefully respond to protect Americans and safely complete the evacuation. #AfghanistanCrisis — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 26, 2021

Praying for our troops, U.S. citizens and allies in Afghanistan. https://t.co/KdJe6wXgQH — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) August 26, 2021

...we get each and every American out of the country. Anything less is unacceptable. Please join me in praying for everyone as this situation evolves.



Our office is continuing to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan and will not stop until everyone reaches American soil. — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) August 26, 2021

Praying for the families of our fallen service members and all our military and others in harm's way. https://t.co/ocjjSfgcG8 — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) August 26, 2021

ISIS-K attack horrifying



And they are planning more



Making the already impossible rescue by 31 August of all Americans stranded in Afghanistan even more impossible — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2021