WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference with Florida attorney general in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Orlando with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The news conference will take place at the Office of the Attorney General. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

Moody will announce millions of dollars in recoveries for domestic violence services in the state, according to a news release from her office.

It’s not know if DeSantis will address the ongoing trial about his school mask policy.

The governor on Wednesday said “there will be consequences” for school districts that have enacted mask mandates despite his executive order, which states that parents should be able to decide if their children wear masks at school.

“Those school districts are violating state law and they are overriding parents’ judgment on this,” DeSantis said. “If these entities are going to violate state law and takeaway parents’ rights, obviously the way it works, there are consequences for that and there will continue to be more.”

Closing arguments for the lawsuit challenging the executive order aimed at preventing local school boards from imposing students mask mandates are also set for Thursday.