Don’t sweat it: Power outage at Lake Mary High School gives students 3-day weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Lake Mary High School dismissed students early Friday due to a power outage.

Students were released at 10:15 a.m. because of the outage, which Duke Energy said was caused by an external contractor who hit a transformer.

“This particular transformer is a larger piece of equipment (that) requires a crane to remove, replace and ultimately repair the outage,” Duke Energy said in an email to News 6. “With that said, we are working as safely and quickly as possible to get the power restored.”

Lake Mary High School sent a message to parents and guardians of students, alerting them to the situation.

“Dear Ram Families, This is Dr. (Mickey) Reynolds, principal of Lake Mary High School, with an important message for parents. The power is still out at Lake Mary High School due to a failed transformer. Duke Energy is on site and in the process of replacing it. However, this work will not be completed until 1:00 pm at the earliest. For this reason, we are releasing all LMHS students early. We will release all students at 10:15 am. Students who drive may leave and car riders will wait under the front overhang as usual. If your child is a car rider and you are not available to come pick him or her up, we will hold your child in the cafeteria so please know they will be supervised. The buses will be in place to take home all bus riders. And for any student who wants a lunch before leaving, a bagged lunch will be available in the cafeteria upon dismissal. We apologize for this inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”