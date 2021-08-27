Florida power crews to help restoration efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

As Hurricane Ida heads toward the Louisiana, Florida power crews will help with restoration efforts after the Ida makes landfall.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ida’s projected path shows the storm hitting Louisiana this weekend.

As the storm heads toward Louisiana Florida power crews will help with restoration efforts after the Ida makes landfall.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association said nearly 85 workers from seven power crews will get to Louisiana on Monday.

“Florida has many times been the recipient of mutual aid assistance when we have faced down hurricanes and other severe storms. It is always a great honor to return the favor,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

Ida may turn into a category 4 hurricane before it hits Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center said Louisiana could see up to 20 inches of rain.

Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana as a category 3 hurricane 16 years ago.

