News 6 viewers help raise $700,000 in school supplies for students and teachers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 viewers helped raise $700,000 in school supplies for students and teachers in Osceola County and Orange County through a phone bank on Thursday.

Viewers donated $45,000 during the News 6 Gift For Teaching phone bank on Thursday.

Various matching grants from the money raised from the phone bank equate to $700,000 worth of supplies.

The matching grants came from the following organizations:

Addition Financial

American College of Education

The Bond Foundation

Joe and Sarah Galloway Foundation

Todd Miner Law was partners with News 6 with the phone bank on Thursday.

Todd Miner and friends donated $13,000 during the event.