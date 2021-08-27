Partly Cloudy icon
News 6 viewers help raise $700,000 in school supplies for students and teachers in Central Florida

A Gift For Teaching phone bank was held in News 6 studio

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

News 6 viewers helped raise $700,000 in school supplies for students and teachers in Osceola County and Orange County through a phone bank on Thursday.
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 viewers helped raise $700,000 in school supplies for students and teachers in Osceola County and Orange County through a phone bank on Thursday.

Viewers donated $45,000 during the News 6 Gift For Teaching phone bank on Thursday.

Various matching grants from the money raised from the phone bank equate to $700,000 worth of supplies.

The matching grants came from the following organizations:

  • Addition Financial
  • American College of Education
  • The Bond Foundation
  • Joe and Sarah Galloway Foundation

Todd Miner Law was partners with News 6 with the phone bank on Thursday.

Todd Miner and friends donated $13,000 during the event.

