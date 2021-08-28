Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children out of South Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for two children missing out of Broward County.

The department said Zaynah Obidy, a 5-year-old girl, and Zain Obidy, a 6-year-old boy, were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

The two children may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, who has a very thick beard without a mustache, according to the department. He is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with Florida plate PJH1B.

Anyone who sees Carias-Carrilo or the vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.