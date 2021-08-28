FDLE issues Amber Alert for 2 missing toddlers out of Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two toddlers missing out of Panama City Saturday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Teddy Jones Jr. and Shantese Jones, both 2 years old, were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue in Panama City both wearing a T-shirt and diaper.

The department said the two children both have curly hair and may be in the company of Teddy Jones.

Jones is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds with a large tattoo on his left forearm.

The FDLE said the three may be in a 2007 black Honda Accord with the Florida plate QKTU58 and the back passenger window has three to four strips of duct tape at the top.

Anyone who sees Jones or the vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.