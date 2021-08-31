Florida congresswoman hosts Virtual Black Business Month Panel

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is focused on helping black entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, she will host a virtual Black Business Month Panel at 7 p.m.

She says the goal is to provide guidance and resources for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

It’s something she says is especially needed as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

“As our community continues to feel the impact of this pandemic in different ways, our small businesses and especially Black-owned businesses have been some of the hardest hit,” said Murphy. “I’m hosting this panel as a way to connect local experts with aspiring and new entrepreneurs in the hope that we can work together to overcome these challenges and build back better than before.”

The event will be streamed on Murphy’s Facebook page and include the following speakers:

Guilford Cantave, President and CEO of FermiTron Inc.

Pauline Davis, Assistant Director of SBDC at the University of Central Florida

Ronald Nesbitt, Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors at the African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida

Sherene Cantave, Vice President and CFO of FermiTron inc.

Residents of Florida’s 7th Congressional District may submit questions in advance by visiting murphy.house.gov/BusinessPanel