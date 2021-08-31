Orlando VA sees increase in COVID-19 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Health Care System is seeing an increase in COVID-19 deaths amid the spread of the delta variant.

The Chief of Staff of the Orlando VA said deaths during this surge have surpassed the numbers they saw during previous waves.

“I think it’s at least double what we saw in that first wave,” Dr. Lisa Zacher said.

She said their healthcare system has averaged about one to two deaths per week throughout the month of August.

As of Aug. 31, records show 142 people in the Orlando VA Healthcare System have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Zacher attributed the increase in deaths to the delta variant, calling it more contagious and aggressive.

She said with this surge, they have seen more of a need for ICUs and high flow oxygen delivery ventilation.

Last month, the Orlando VA reported an increase in coronavirus cases.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said Orlando leads the nation when it comes to facilities with positive cases.

“I think we reflect the community, Central Florida has been hit very hard, and our percent positivity is still anywhere from 15 to 20% depending upon the day,” Zacher said.