‘Queer Eye’s’ food expert Antoni Porowski coming to Orlando

Tickets start at $35

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Antoni Porowski speaks onstage during Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Antoni Porowski speaks onstage during Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The resident food expert from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” revival, Antoni Porowski, is set to make an appearance at Orlando’s Plaza Live.

Porowski’s show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at the venue which sits at 425 N. Bumby Ave.

The all-ages event is in support of Porowski’s new cookbook “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.” The event will feature cooking demonstrations and a Q&A with the audience.

“Antoni’s trademark inclusive and accessible approach to food will inspire both newbies and knowledgeable cooks to look at dinner differently,” according to the event website.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $45. If you can’t make it to the Orlando event, Porowski is also set to appear in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Porowski has been a part of “Queer Eye” since 2018.

