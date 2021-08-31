‘Queer Eye’s’ food expert Antoni Porowski coming to Orlando

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Antoni Porowski speaks onstage during Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The resident food expert from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” revival, Antoni Porowski, is set to make an appearance at Orlando’s Plaza Live.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Porowski’s show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at the venue which sits at 425 N. Bumby Ave.

The all-ages event is in support of Porowski’s new cookbook “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.” The event will feature cooking demonstrations and a Q&A with the audience.

[TRENDING: Man killed by gator in Ida floodwaters | Fla. officers shoot, kill woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Antoni’s trademark inclusive and accessible approach to food will inspire both newbies and knowledgeable cooks to look at dinner differently,” according to the event website.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $45. If you can’t make it to the Orlando event, Porowski is also set to appear in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Porowski has been a part of “Queer Eye” since 2018.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.