Sanford does not issue boil water alert after well tests positive for fecal indicator

SANFORD, Fla. – A well in Sanford tested positive for fecal indicator, however, city officials said they will not issue a boil water alert.

City officials said E. coli was detected in one of the 12 production wells.

The wells supply water to the Main Water Plant.

Sanford officials said samples from the treated water in the distribution system were absent from coliform bacteria, so at this time there is no need to issue a boil water alert.

The city said on Aug. 27 an assessment sample for one of the wells tested positive for E. coli on Aug. 27 and was immediately taken offline and will remain offline until future tests can show no signs of contamination.

City officials said anyone with specific health concerns about this should consult their doctor.