WATCH LIVE: Hearing for Aiden Fucci, boy accused of killing 13-year-old classmate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old Florida boy charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 13-year-old classmate is expected back in court.

Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing Tristyn Bailey (pictured below) more than 100 times earlier this year in St. Johns County.

Bailey’s body was later found in the woods.

Last week, authorities released new video that they say shows Fucci running from the crime scene.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.