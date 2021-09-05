Clear icon
Driver killed, 2 rushed to hospital in Osceola County crash

Crash occurred on Poinciana Boulevard and Crestone Road

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A person was killed and two other people were rushed to a hospital in Osceola County around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the two-vehicle crash happened on Poinciana Boulevard and Crestone Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other people injured in the Sunday morning crash were rushed to a local hospital, according to FHP.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash and the names of the people involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

