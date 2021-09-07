Amway Center giving out free event tickets to job fair applicants

Amway Center gives free tickets at job fair, expert says hospitality workers fled industry during pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Amway Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Sept. 7 and offering all applicants two free tickets to an upcoming event at the arena as an incentive.

Participants are encouraged to bring a resume and arrive prepared for a same-day onsite interview and a potential on-the-spot job offer. Partnered vendors with the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium are looking to fill part-time positions in security, ticketing, event staff, cleaning, parking, food and beverage.

This is the third job fair hosted by the arena this summer as the pandemic continues to strain the hospitality industry and live events with full-capacity crowds return to the Amway Center.

The job fair is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Complimentary parking is available in the Geico garage at 400 W. Church Street and participants are asked to enter the arena through the garage pedestrian bridge.

The partnered vendors currently hiring are Orlando Venues, Andy Frain Services, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services and Reef Parking.

News 6 reached out to the Amway Center to find out which upcoming event job applicants are receiving free tickets for.