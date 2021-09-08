Mount Dora High School looking for community support to help rebuild football stadium

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida high school is looking for the community’s support as it aims to renovate its football stadium during its 100th anniversary.

Mount Dora High was built in 1921, and now it aims to start making some much-needed improvements.

“No better time really to make this project happen,” Marlene Straughn said.

Straughn is the school’s current principal. She said the football field is stuck in the past.

The stadium was built over 50 years ago and is in need of an extreme makeover which will cost about 2-million dollars.

“There is water around the outside,” athletic director Bill Arkin said. “They drain, so that doesn’t really come on to the field, but along with that, there are times where the field itself, water comes up in the field.”

One of the big problems is flooding, the school said it’s a result of the field being dug as a bowl, but they have a game plan to fix things up.

Sarah Herrick from Mount Dora’s Community Trust said people can expect major improvements.

The school district has already donated $225,000 to help repair the underground drainage system.

Also in the playbook are plans for a better press box to record the games, and modernize the concession stands and bathrooms.

“What we’re going to do is make the entire concession stand in with the existing bathrooms from the 1960s, open it up completely make it one big concession stand a separate building for the bathrooms, where the portable is now,” Herrick said.

An incentive is offered to help the school get results by offering personalized bricks to be laid at the stadium as well as plaques, depending on the size of the donation.

“For all the improvements that they need there is just not enough taxpayer dollars, so we really need the public’s help,” Herrick said.

Straughn says she really needs the community’s help to not only rebuild the stadium but to lift spirits in unprecedented times.

“It’s time, you know everyone has been kind of down and out, depressed with COVID, so we are finally really excited about something and we’re excited about the school pride it’ll bring,” Straughn said.

So far Mount Dora High School said they have raised $25,000 and say going forward they’ll be looking at some grants to further help along to the fundraising process.

Mount Dora’s Community Trust is handling all donations and you can find out how to do so at this link.